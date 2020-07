Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Pretty 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with 2 car garage and fenced yard. Spacious kitchen open to combined living and dining room. Master has large walk in closet and private bath. Two separate patios for you to enjoy! Peaceful country atmosphere yet close to everything. Ready for immediate move in.