Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1410 Ravenwood Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:31 PM

1410 Ravenwood Drive

1410 Ravenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Ravenwood Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home in duplex community of Woodland Estates! 2-story duplex style home is spacious w 2,032 square feet, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 bathrooms upstairs and one half down, 2 dining, huge kitchen, large living room. Features include newer laminate wood look flooring throughout, black kitchen appliances, tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space, huge island. NO CARPET! Relax on large wood deck patio overlooking private serene back yard - wooded green belt behind iron gate. Easy access to jogging paths, playground and fish stocked pond. HOA mows front yard - you mow back only! Come fall in love with this low maintenance duplex community style of living and make memories to cherish forever! 25# pet limit ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Ravenwood Drive have any available units?
1410 Ravenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Ravenwood Drive have?
Some of 1410 Ravenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Ravenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Ravenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Ravenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Ravenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Ravenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Ravenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1410 Ravenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Ravenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Ravenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1410 Ravenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Ravenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1410 Ravenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Ravenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Ravenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

