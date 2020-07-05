1410 Ravenwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home in duplex community of Woodland Estates! 2-story duplex style home is spacious w 2,032 square feet, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 bathrooms upstairs and one half down, 2 dining, huge kitchen, large living room. Features include newer laminate wood look flooring throughout, black kitchen appliances, tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space, huge island. NO CARPET! Relax on large wood deck patio overlooking private serene back yard - wooded green belt behind iron gate. Easy access to jogging paths, playground and fish stocked pond. HOA mows front yard - you mow back only! Come fall in love with this low maintenance duplex community style of living and make memories to cherish forever! 25# pet limit ONLY