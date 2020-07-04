1316 Spyglass Drive

Amenities

This home is absolutely gorgeous! Enter into a living room featuring vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile flooring, and a stunning brick fireplace! The spacious kitchen provides plenty of room to cook your favorite dishes! Upgrades include granite counter tops and an appliance package of stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and built in microwave! The formal dining room will amaze you with excessive natural light and high ceilings! All bedrooms have large closets and updated carpeting. Unwind in the master bathroom the includes a garden tub and separate standup shower! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

Contact us to schedule a showing.