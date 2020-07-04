All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:14 PM

1316 Spyglass Drive

1316 Spyglass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Spyglass Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is absolutely gorgeous! Enter into a living room featuring vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile flooring, and a stunning brick fireplace! The spacious kitchen provides plenty of room to cook your favorite dishes! Upgrades include granite counter tops and an appliance package of stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and built in microwave! The formal dining room will amaze you with excessive natural light and high ceilings! All bedrooms have large closets and updated carpeting. Unwind in the master bathroom the includes a garden tub and separate standup shower! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Spyglass Drive have any available units?
1316 Spyglass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Spyglass Drive have?
Some of 1316 Spyglass Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Spyglass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Spyglass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Spyglass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Spyglass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Spyglass Drive offer parking?
No, 1316 Spyglass Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Spyglass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Spyglass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Spyglass Drive have a pool?
No, 1316 Spyglass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Spyglass Drive have accessible units?
No, 1316 Spyglass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Spyglass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Spyglass Drive has units with dishwashers.

