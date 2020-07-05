1311 Maple Terrace Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MAJESTIC HOME IN MANSFIELD! - Warm neutral tones! New Carpet! 4 BEDROOMS IN MANSFIELD! Formal den/dining as you walk into this spacious home. Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy! Ceiling fans! Vaulted ceilings! 2 inch blinds! Extra large kitchen opens to the family room and features a breakfast nook, breakfast bar, sleek black appliances and an abundance of cabinet and counter space plus a walk in pantry. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living area. Private backyard with a storage shed. Text James Braddock for details at 817-829-1591or email james@rpmdallas.com.



(RLNE3821643)