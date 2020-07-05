All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1213 Hidden Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1213 Hidden Creek Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:33 PM

1213 Hidden Creek Drive

1213 Hidden Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1213 Hidden Creek Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home on mature lot has a bright open floor plan. Spacious room with a brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Open kitchen with built-in microwave and a lot of storage. Nice sized bedrooms, large walk-in closets, extra counter space in master bath, ceiling fans, and much more! New luxury plank floor and freshly paint. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Hidden Creek Drive have any available units?
1213 Hidden Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Hidden Creek Drive have?
Some of 1213 Hidden Creek Drive's amenities include walk in closets, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Hidden Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Hidden Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Hidden Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Hidden Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1213 Hidden Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1213 Hidden Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1213 Hidden Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Hidden Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Hidden Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1213 Hidden Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Hidden Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1213 Hidden Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Hidden Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Hidden Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary