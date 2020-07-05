1213 Hidden Creek Drive

Amenities

walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home on mature lot has a bright open floor plan. Spacious room with a brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Open kitchen with built-in microwave and a lot of storage. Nice sized bedrooms, large walk-in closets, extra counter space in master bath, ceiling fans, and much more! New luxury plank floor and freshly paint. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.