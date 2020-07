Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

FANTASTIC home for a growing family with new paint, new floors, and ready for you to make it your home. Be greeted by the warm family room with brick fireplace, a formal dining space that is viewed from the spacious eat in kitchen. New luxury wood plank vinyl throughout the living areas and kitchen, really give the home a warm feel. Kitchen skylight for natural light. Large master suite with walk in closet. Come and see it before it is gone. Online application and app fee.