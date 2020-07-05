All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1115 Stone Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1115 Stone Creek Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:10 PM

1115 Stone Creek Drive

1115 Stone Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1115 Stone Creek Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage brick home. New Paint throughout. Home features wood laminate flooring in living, hallways and bedrooms. New tile being installed in kitchen, baths and utility. Living room has large windows for lots of natural light and a fireplace for cool Texas nights. Large master with oversized master bath and 2 closets. Additional 2 bedrooms are good size with large closets. Front entry garage, oversized laundry room and fenced backyard. Information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please verify school info independently, local changes may take effect after publishing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Stone Creek Drive have any available units?
1115 Stone Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Stone Creek Drive have?
Some of 1115 Stone Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Stone Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Stone Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Stone Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Stone Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1115 Stone Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Stone Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1115 Stone Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Stone Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Stone Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1115 Stone Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Stone Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1115 Stone Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Stone Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Stone Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary