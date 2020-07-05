1115 Stone Creek Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage brick home. New Paint throughout. Home features wood laminate flooring in living, hallways and bedrooms. New tile being installed in kitchen, baths and utility. Living room has large windows for lots of natural light and a fireplace for cool Texas nights. Large master with oversized master bath and 2 closets. Additional 2 bedrooms are good size with large closets. Front entry garage, oversized laundry room and fenced backyard. Information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please verify school info independently, local changes may take effect after publishing.