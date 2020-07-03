All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:52 AM

1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive

1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CUTE, CUTE, CUTE HOME IN MASFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGH OUT, VERY CLEAN, READY TO GO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive have any available units?
1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary