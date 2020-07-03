Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:52 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive
1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CUTE, CUTE, CUTE HOME IN MASFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGH OUT, VERY CLEAN, READY TO GO
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive have any available units?
1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mansfield, TX
.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mansfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mansfield
.
Does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Cardinal Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Similar Pages
Mansfield 1 Bedrooms
Mansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200
Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary