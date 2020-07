Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Beautiful move in ready home. Family Room has floor to ceiling brick wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and breakfast bar. Newly installed Cabinet with Coffee Bar. Updated Master bath with Soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Secondary bedrooms are large with large closets. Beautifully landscaped large back yard with covered patio and separate deck with seating area. LED lighting. All measurements are approximate, buyer to verify schools.