patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS home in the center of Mansfield. Magnificent landscaping. Incredible backyard oasis with small pond, open patio and lots of lush green grass. Laminate wood flooring throughout house. Cooks delight kitchen with upgraded appliances and fixtures. Charming breakfest nook with bay window. Updated bathrooms. Upgraded light fixtures. You will not find a cleaner rental home! This is a must see! Mansfield Schools. Close to everything downtown Mansfield has to offer!HURRY!