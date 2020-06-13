Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

176 Apartments for rent in Manor, TX with balcony

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
48 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16013 Hamilton Point Circle
16013 Hamilton Point Circle, Manor, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1304 sqft
16013 Hamilton Point Circle Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Manor - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Manor ~ New Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Vinyl Wood Floors Throughout Living Areas ~ Stainless Fridge ~ Fireplace ~

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12318 Jamie Drive
12318 Jamie Drive, Manor, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1718 sqft
12318 Jamie Drive Available 05/30/20 Nice two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath! - Nice two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, Inviting covered front porch, country kitchen open to living area, all bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Manor

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
13405 Arbor View Lane
13405 Arbor View Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
2012 sqft
Gorgeous one story home in ShadowGlen Community! Spacious layout, lovely archways and upgraded accents. First bedroom by entry outfitted to be an office. Large formal dining overlooks living room.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
29 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 02:17pm
2 Units Available
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1100 sqft
Come experience an affordable luxurious lifestyle including world-class resort-style amenities at Austin’s Rosemont at Hidden Creek! Rosemont at Hidden Creek has a lengthy list of services and programs to help you stay active.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11100 Long Summer Drive
11100 Long Summer Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2358 sqft
Spacious Two Story - Close to Amenities! - Lovely spacious home offering 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15129 SHELL BARK CV
15129 Shell Bark Cove, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1522 sqft
3-2-2 - 1522 sq. ft. - $1500.00 - 15129 Shell Bark Cv - 3-2-2 -Spacious dining/living/kitchen w/open concept. Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, stove, dishwasher, microwave & pantry closet. Separate laundry room w/garage access.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19404 Great Falls Dr
19404 Great Falls Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1472 sqft
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek ~ Open Concept Living ~ Kitchen has Granite Countertops ~ Center Island ~ Built-In Microwave, Gas Stove & Side By Side Fridge (Not Pictured) ~ Walk

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6000 Magnus St
6000 Magnus Street, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2652 sqft
House For Lease In Austin - Open floor plan with first floor Master Bed. covered Patio. game room , Lot of Neighborhood Amenities such as a 200 acre Greenbelt, Hiking, Biking Trails, Tennis, Basketball Courts, Swimming Pool and Workout facility.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11429 Glen Falloch Court
11429 Glen Falloch Court, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
3938 sqft
Large and spacious in lovely Harris Branch subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
18221 Flathead Drive
18221 Flat Head Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1332 sqft
Adorable family home in Manor available immediately for move-in. Built in 2006. Just updated with new carpet throughout, fresh paint in the whole house, and updated light fixtures. Cute kitchen with dark cabinets and wood plank floors.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
12605 Waynespur LN
12605 Waynesper Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1526 sqft
Great 1 story Lease Home available in Elm Grove, just 20 min to Austin. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus a study home has an open layout and no carpet in the home. Master bedroom is separate from the secondary bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
14104 Briar Creek Loop
14104 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Adorable home ready for a new family! Move-in ready. Laminate wood floors downstairs, open living spaces downstairs, pets allows, great neighborhood!

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11305 Malta DR
11305 Malta Dr, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1657 sqft
House in Very Good condition ~ Very Clean ~ Kitchen Open to Living Room with Kitchen Island and open to the Family Room ~ Granite Counters ~ Formal Dining Room at enntrance or can be used as a Studio ~ Nice Covered Back Patio with Private Backyard ~

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3805 Hidden Harbor DR
3805 Hidden Harbor Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2563 sqft
Stunning Buffington built home in Villages of Hidden Lake. Great open floor plan w/ 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths, formal dining room. Built-in Computer Nook.
Results within 10 miles of Manor
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Windsor Park
66 Units Available
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
920 sqft
Premier apartments include large patios, quartz countertops and plank flooring. One mile from ACC Highland Campus. Close to downtown shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to I-35, I-290 and I-83.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
54 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
29 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1447 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Windsor Hills
17 Units Available
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
When you make your home at The Plaza at Windsor Hills, you’ll experience quality, comfortable apartment living without compromising on location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
North Burnet
17 Units Available
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
We invite you to view the photos of our apartments in Austin below to get a feel for the Lincoln Oaks Apartments lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
MLK-183
26 Units Available
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1089 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Georgian Acres
23 Units Available
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$926
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
848 sqft
Centrally located Austin apartments with a lush, natural setting. Enjoy upscale features such as a patio or balcony and fully equipped kitchen, or relax at the sports court or resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,176
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Altair Tech Ridge serves as the gateway into Austin’s vibrant Tech Ridge district. Located just minutes away from Austin’s largest employers including Samsung, Dell, GM, and Apple, residents experience a convenience unlike any other.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Manor, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Manor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

