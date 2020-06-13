/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM
40 Accessible Apartments for rent in Manor, TX
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
48 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
29 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Manor
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
54 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Georgian Acres
23 Units Available
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$926
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
848 sqft
Centrally located Austin apartments with a lush, natural setting. Enjoy upscale features such as a patio or balcony and fully equipped kitchen, or relax at the sports court or resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
994 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with easy access to major freeways and employers. Relax at home with air conditioning, extra storage, in-unit laundry, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool, proximity to running trails.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mueller
53 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,384
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,813
1421 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
$
Mueller
37 Units Available
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,400
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,517
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1126 sqft
Close to Mueller Lake Park, Northwest Greenway, I-35, Dell Children's Medical Center, Thinkery, HEB, and Mueller Market District. Nearby Schools: Maplewood Elementary, Kealing Middle School, and McCallum High. Pet-friendly apartments, bike storage, extra deep stainless sinks, ground floor retail.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
6 Units Available
Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in Austin just got better! Topping off one of America's best places to live - Wells Junction Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Copperfield
43 Units Available
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
60 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
29 Units Available
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1300 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1352 sqft
Situated in between Metric Boulevard and West Parmer Lane with proximity to Alderbrook Pocket Park. Convenient features in every unit, including microwave and oven. Apartment features relaxing amenities, including pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,029
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1116 sqft
Bexley at Tech Ridge is located in one of the most desirable areas of Austin, offering quick access to work, shopping, and recreation.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
Windsor Park
2 Units Available
Timbers Apartments
1034 Clayton Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timbers Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
Mueller
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,538
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1673 sqft
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
North Burnet
75 Units Available
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Preserve Wells Branch
1773 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
981 sqft
Cabana-style pool and 24-hour gym at this stylishly modern and upscale community. Apartments include fully equipped kitchens, accent shelving and a private patio or balcony. Close to entertainment with world-class amenities at home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parmer Center
10 Units Available
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1045 sqft
The Bridge at Center Ridge is located at 701 Center Ridge Drive, Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
$
Crestview
36 Units Available
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,420
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
Pecan Springs Springdale
36 Units Available
The Reserve at Springdale
5605 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1164 sqft
The Reserve at Springdale is a forward-thinking multi-family development designed to provide housing for individuals and families earning 60 percent of the area median income.
Similar Pages
Manor 1 BedroomsManor 2 BedroomsManor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManor 3 BedroomsManor Accessible Apartments
Manor Apartments with BalconyManor Apartments with GarageManor Apartments with GymManor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManor Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX