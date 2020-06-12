/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:39 PM
195 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manor, TX
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12317 Jamie Drive
12317 Jamie Drive, Manor, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1529 sqft
12317 Jamie Drive Available 06/30/20 Spacious 2 story, 3/2.5/2 home in Stonewater! - Spacious 2 story, 3/2.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16013 Hamilton Point Circle
16013 Hamilton Point Circle, Manor, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1304 sqft
16013 Hamilton Point Circle Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Manor - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Manor ~ New Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Vinyl Wood Floors Throughout Living Areas ~ Stainless Fridge ~ Fireplace ~
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12318 Jamie Drive
12318 Jamie Drive, Manor, TX
12318 Jamie Drive Available 05/30/20 Nice two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath! - Nice two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, Inviting covered front porch, country kitchen open to living area, all bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Manor
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
14020 Kira Lane
14020 Kira Ln, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2221 sqft
Available July 8. Two-year-old Shadowglen home in Manor just off 973, minutes to 290. Many community amenities including water park with pools, slides and splash pad, golf, fitness center, parks, dog park and nature trails.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
13405 Arbor View Lane
13405 Arbor View Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
2012 sqft
Gorgeous one story home in ShadowGlen Community! Spacious layout, lovely archways and upgraded accents. First bedroom by entry outfitted to be an office. Large formal dining overlooks living room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
13500 Lyndon B Johnson Street
13500 Lyndon B Johnson Street, Travis County, TX
This beautiful home located in Presidential Meadows is a short walk to the community pool and Presidential Meadows Elementary School. No side or rear neighbors, an open/airy floor plan, and a bonus loft.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11621 Glen Knoll dr
11621 Glen Knoll Drive, Travis County, TX
House for lease in Manor - Spacious 4bd 2ba one story Home in the subdivision of Shadowglen in Manor! Newly painted, New Flooring.. Conveniently located near Hwy 290 & 130 and The Shadowglen Golf Club. Perfect for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
11733 Jackson Falls Way
11733 Jackson Falls Way, Travis County, TX
2 story home with one bedroom down stairs and full bathroom. Second floor Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms and full bathroom and a gameroom. Modern kitchen open to family room.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:17pm
2 Units Available
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1100 sqft
Come experience an affordable luxurious lifestyle including world-class resort-style amenities at Austin’s Rosemont at Hidden Creek! Rosemont at Hidden Creek has a lengthy list of services and programs to help you stay active.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
3225 Stirrat Street
3225 Stirrat Street, Austin, TX
Apply online. Tenant occupied and not avail for Agent showing until tenant moves out 6/30. Gorgeous home sits on a corner lot.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11100 Long Summer Drive
11100 Long Summer Drive, Austin, TX
Spacious Two Story - Close to Amenities! - Lovely spacious home offering 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16444 Vescovo Ln
16444 Vescovo Lane, Travis County, TX
Gorgeous Home! Take a look at this elegant 2 Story Home in Sorento!! - Gorgeous Newer Home! Take a look at this elegant 2 Story Home with large Gourmet kitchen, upgraded tile floors and great backyard! Located in the upscale Sorento community
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15129 SHELL BARK CV
15129 Shell Bark Cove, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1522 sqft
3-2-2 - 1522 sq. ft. - $1500.00 - 15129 Shell Bark Cv - 3-2-2 -Spacious dining/living/kitchen w/open concept. Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, stove, dishwasher, microwave & pantry closet. Separate laundry room w/garage access.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19404 Great Falls Dr
19404 Great Falls Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1472 sqft
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek ~ Open Concept Living ~ Kitchen has Granite Countertops ~ Center Island ~ Built-In Microwave, Gas Stove & Side By Side Fridge (Not Pictured) ~ Walk
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6000 Magnus St
6000 Magnus Street, Austin, TX
House For Lease In Austin - Open floor plan with first floor Master Bed. covered Patio. game room , Lot of Neighborhood Amenities such as a 200 acre Greenbelt, Hiking, Biking Trails, Tennis, Basketball Courts, Swimming Pool and Workout facility.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13500 Coomer Path
13500 Coomer Path, Austin, TX
13500 Coomer Path Available 07/06/20 Charming Single-Story Home in Canterra! 4 bedrooms! - *All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply ** *Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12621 Wood Lilly Trl
12621 Wood Lily Trail, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1898 sqft
Beautiful Home in Great Neighborhood! Open floor plan, large living room with separate dining area, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with nice backyard for relaxing & entertaining.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11429 Glen Falloch Court
11429 Glen Falloch Court, Austin, TX
Large and spacious in lovely Harris Branch subdivision.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
18221 Flathead Drive
18221 Flat Head Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1332 sqft
Adorable family home in Manor available immediately for move-in. Built in 2006. Just updated with new carpet throughout, fresh paint in the whole house, and updated light fixtures. Cute kitchen with dark cabinets and wood plank floors.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
13209 Briarcreek Loop
13209 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1535 sqft
Beautiful two story home in a great location! Nice open floor plan with wood tile on the first floor. Check out the huge, flat backyard and two car garage. This is a must see!! Won't last long.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
13820 Briarcreek LOOP
13820 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
Fresh paint inside & out, all new wood-look flooring, open floor plan w/big eat-in kitchen with ample storage and SS appliances. MIL plan gives MBR lots of privacy.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
12605 Waynespur LN
12605 Waynesper Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1526 sqft
Great 1 story Lease Home available in Elm Grove, just 20 min to Austin. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus a study home has an open layout and no carpet in the home. Master bedroom is separate from the secondary bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
14104 Briar Creek Loop
14104 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Adorable home ready for a new family! Move-in ready. Laminate wood floors downstairs, open living spaces downstairs, pets allows, great neighborhood!
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11316 Drumellan ST
11316 Drumellan Street, Austin, TX
HOUSE FOR RENT AUSTIN - Large and beautiful home in Harris Branch with Open kitchen, living and family breakfast area. Nice, large rooms community amenities with pool, sport/tennis courts and fitness center.
