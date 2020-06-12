/
2 bedroom apartments
118 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manor, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
50 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Last updated June 12 at 02:17pm
2 Units Available
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
950 sqft
Come experience an affordable luxurious lifestyle including world-class resort-style amenities at Austin’s Rosemont at Hidden Creek! Rosemont at Hidden Creek has a lengthy list of services and programs to help you stay active.
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
28 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:31pm
1 Unit Available
13100 Maidenhair Trl
13100 Maidenhair Trail, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1170 sqft
Immaculate cozy single story home built in 2010 situated on spacious corner lot! Private office / game room, includes refrigerator washer and dryer. Community amenities include pool, playground and more.
Results within 10 miles of Manor
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
Windsor Park
68 Units Available
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
920 sqft
Premier apartments include large patios, quartz countertops and plank flooring. One mile from ACC Highland Campus. Close to downtown shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to I-35, I-290 and I-83.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
MLK-183
25 Units Available
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
50 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Crestview
65 Units Available
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
919 sqft
Welcome to The Beckett! Located on the far Eastside of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! The Beckett boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors, such as
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1002 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1221 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
968 sqft
Quiet apartment homes in the heart of Austin's hottest shopping, dining and entertainment area. You'll love the 24-hour gym, tranquil pool and courtyard. Recently renovated and pet-friendly with hardwood floors and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1226 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1162 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mueller
53 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1034 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
37 Units Available
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1172 sqft
Close to I-35, Dell Campus, Tech Ridge Center, Oertli Park, the Austin DMV, Dessau Elementary and Middle Schools, and Delco Primary School. Pet-friendly community with lagoon style pool and heated spa, surround sound movie theater, controlled access gate, oversized walk-in closets, and intrusion alarm.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Broadstone Crossing
12430 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and extra storage room characterize these comfortable homes. Residents get access to several amenities including bike storage, a 24-hour fitness center and parking garages.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Windsor Park
2 Units Available
Timbers Apartments
1034 Clayton Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
976 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timbers Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
Mueller
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
1283 sqft
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
North Burnet
76 Units Available
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1064 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
35 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1119 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Windsor Park
64 Units Available
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
Garden-style apartments near Capital Plaza with hardwood floors and updated kitchens. Free Google Fiber internet packages available. Community has three swimming pools, a fitness center and lush landscaping.
