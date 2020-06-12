/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
97 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Manor, TX
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12
51 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12
27 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 11
3 Units Available
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1058 sqft
Come experience an affordable luxurious lifestyle including world-class resort-style amenities at Austin's Rosemont at Hidden Creek! Rosemont at Hidden Creek has a lengthy list of services and programs to help you stay active.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11
1 Unit Available
13100 Maidenhair Trl
13100 Maidenhair Trail, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1170 sqft
Immaculate cozy single story home built in 2010 situated on spacious corner lot! Private office / game room, includes refrigerator washer and dryer. Community amenities include pool, playground and more.
Results within 10 miles of Manor
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12
33 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1135 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville's newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1002 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12
20 Units Available
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1078 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature fireplace and walk-in closets. On-site facilities offer an internet cafe, pool, gym, volleyball court and more. Conveniently located near Walnut Creek Park, Gracywoods Park and Austin Community College.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12
35 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1119 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12
Windsor Hills
17 Units Available
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
When you make your home at The Plaza at Windsor Hills, you'll experience quality, comfortable apartment living without compromising on location.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12
$
Mueller
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
1283 sqft
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12
Pecan Springs Springdale
11 Units Available
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at RARE Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12
$
North Burnet
75 Units Available
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1064 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12
21 Units Available
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1081 sqft
Camden Huntingdon is a pet-friendly, resort-style community located minutes from North Austin Medical Center and Austin Community College. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12
$
Crestview
36 Units Available
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12
Copperfield
44 Units Available
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12
Pecan Springs Springdale
36 Units Available
The Reserve at Springdale
5605 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
934 sqft
The Reserve at Springdale is a forward-thinking multi-family development designed to provide housing for individuals and families earning 60 percent of the area median income.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12
Georgian Acres
23 Units Available
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
848 sqft
Centrally located Austin apartments with a lush, natural setting. Enjoy upscale features such as a patio or balcony and fully equipped kitchen, or relax at the sports court or resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12
11 Units Available
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
919 sqft
Welcome to The Beckett! Located on the far Eastside of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! The Beckett boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors, such as
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12
$
Crestview
66 Units Available
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$994
1130 sqft
Nature meets convenience in this pet-friendly, recently renovated complex. Located near I-35 and downtown Austin. Close to Davis White Northeast District Park and Walnut Creek Nature Preserve. Units have laundry and balconies or patios.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
942 sqft
The Lakes at Renaissance Park sits in downtown Austin, Texas. The community's one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces, microwaves, ranges and washer-dryer hookups. Each unit is recently renovated and pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12
$
18 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms

1080 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Twenty 15
2015 Cedar Bend Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
920 sqft
Apartment homes with built-in bookcases, dark walnut cabinets, fireplaces and oversized closets. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, resort-style pool and two-story fitness center. Close to public transit for easy commuting.
