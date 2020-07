Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

A great opportunity to live on acreage!! Plenty of room to roam including stable barn with 4 stalls!! This prairie home with a large covered porch sits up on a hill surrounded by beautiful trees and spectacular view from all rooms. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sun room, family room with wood burning fireplace, large kitchen and 3 car garage. Love Joy Schools!!