Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Excellent opportunity to live on acreage. This beautiful house sits on 5 acres of land in a great neighborhood of acclaimed LOVEJOY ISD. Completely renovated house with all the modern look. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, mudroom and store. Horses Allowed.