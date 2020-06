Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Huge house with 2 living areas, open concept kitchen. Just blocks away from Greek Circle and the exclusive rush neighborhood. So close to Tech and UMC with a great park within walking distance. New vinyl plank flooring, new paint, updated window coverings and updated tile showers. All appliances included (Washer/Dryer/Fridge) plus pet friendly! Fall pre-lease available.