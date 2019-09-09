4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac next to Barton Creek Greenbelt. Eanes School District! 8 minutes from downtown. Less than a minute drive to Lost Creek Country Club and Golf Course. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac next to Barton Creek Greenbelt. Eanes School District! 8 minutes from downtown. Less than a minute drive to Lost Creek Country Club and Golf Course.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6102 Bend Of The River Drive have any available units?
6102 Bend Of The River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lost Creek, TX.
What amenities does 6102 Bend Of The River Drive have?
Some of 6102 Bend Of The River Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 Bend Of The River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6102 Bend Of The River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.