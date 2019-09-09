All apartments in Lost Creek
Last updated September 9 2019 at 7:13 PM

6102 Bend Of The River Drive

6102 Bend of the River Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6102 Bend of the River Dr, Lost Creek, TX 78746

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac next to Barton Creek Greenbelt. Eanes School District! 8 minutes from downtown. Less than a minute drive to Lost Creek Country Club and Golf Course.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 Bend Of The River Drive have any available units?
6102 Bend Of The River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lost Creek, TX.
What amenities does 6102 Bend Of The River Drive have?
Some of 6102 Bend Of The River Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 Bend Of The River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6102 Bend Of The River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 Bend Of The River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6102 Bend Of The River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lost Creek.
Does 6102 Bend Of The River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6102 Bend Of The River Drive offers parking.
Does 6102 Bend Of The River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6102 Bend Of The River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 Bend Of The River Drive have a pool?
No, 6102 Bend Of The River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6102 Bend Of The River Drive have accessible units?
No, 6102 Bend Of The River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 Bend Of The River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6102 Bend Of The River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6102 Bend Of The River Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6102 Bend Of The River Drive has units with air conditioning.
