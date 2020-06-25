All apartments in Lockhart
919 Maple Street

919 Maple St · No Longer Available
Location

919 Maple St, Lockhart, TX 78644

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Charming Craftsman Style Home in established neighborhood on almost half an acre. Both the living and the dining are large rooms. Laundry room includes a craft/work space and built-in glass cabinets. Wonderful built-ins throughout give this home a warm and inviting feel. Walk-in closets in two of the three bedrooms. Almost 400SF of covered back porch to enjoy with family and friends. Large additional workshop/flex space was garage. More exterior storage available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Maple Street have any available units?
919 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, TX.
What amenities does 919 Maple Street have?
Some of 919 Maple Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
919 Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 919 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 919 Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 919 Maple Street offers parking.
Does 919 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 919 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 919 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 919 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Maple Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
