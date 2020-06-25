919 Maple Street

Charming Craftsman Style Home in established neighborhood on almost half an acre. Both the living and the dining are large rooms. Laundry room includes a craft/work space and built-in glass cabinets. Wonderful built-ins throughout give this home a warm and inviting feel. Walk-in closets in two of the three bedrooms. Almost 400SF of covered back porch to enjoy with family and friends. Large additional workshop/flex space was garage. More exterior storage available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
