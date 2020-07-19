Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lockhart
Find more places like 819 Mora Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lockhart, TX
/
819 Mora Street
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
819 Mora Street
819 Mora Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
819 Mora Street, Lockhart, TX 78644
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy little house in Lockhart~ 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, large yard fenced-in area for pets and carport. No breed restrictions!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
200
restrictions:
Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 819 Mora Street have any available units?
819 Mora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lockhart, TX
.
What amenities does 819 Mora Street have?
Some of 819 Mora Street's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 819 Mora Street currently offering any rent specials?
819 Mora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Mora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Mora Street is pet friendly.
Does 819 Mora Street offer parking?
Yes, 819 Mora Street offers parking.
Does 819 Mora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Mora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Mora Street have a pool?
No, 819 Mora Street does not have a pool.
Does 819 Mora Street have accessible units?
No, 819 Mora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Mora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Mora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Mora Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Mora Street does not have units with air conditioning.
