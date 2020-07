Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open floor plan with elevated 10' ceilings and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Immacuulate kitchen featuring granite counter tops, tons of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and double sink vanity with granite in both bathrooms! Private fenced in backyard. Laundry/Utilty room with W/D connections. Fridge included! Great location in Lockhart off Stueve Lane! Close to 130 Toll Road/Hwy 183. Small pets welcome.