103 E Granite

FOR RENT, Available now! Completely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with one car attached garage. Great location in Llano! Enjoy the open kitchen with new counter tops and high end appliances, garbage disposal, and low maintenance flooring. Both bedrooms are spacious with great storage. Unlike most duplexes, you will not share a wall with your neighbor as the 2 garages separate the units. Refrigerator included. Washer and dryer connections. $925 deposit. Lawn maintenance included. No smoking. 1 small pet considered with additional pet deposit. $40 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age. Credit and background check. Owners are licensed real estate agents in the State of Texas.