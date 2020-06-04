All apartments in Llano
103 E Granite
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:53 PM

103 E Granite

103 East Granite Street · (512) 720-1454
Location

103 East Granite Street, Llano, TX 78643

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 E Granite St · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1053 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FOR RENT, Available now! Completely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with one car attached garage. Great location in Llano! Enjoy the open kitchen with new counter tops and high end appliances, garbage disposal, and low maintenance flooring. Both bedrooms are spacious with great storage. Unlike most duplexes, you will not share a wall with your neighbor as the 2 garages separate the units. Refrigerator included. Washer and dryer connections. $925 deposit. Lawn maintenance included. No smoking. 1 small pet considered with additional pet deposit. $40 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age. Credit and background check. Owners are licensed real estate agents in the State of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 E Granite have any available units?
103 E Granite has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 E Granite have?
Some of 103 E Granite's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 E Granite currently offering any rent specials?
103 E Granite isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 E Granite pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 E Granite is pet friendly.
Does 103 E Granite offer parking?
Yes, 103 E Granite does offer parking.
Does 103 E Granite have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 E Granite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 E Granite have a pool?
No, 103 E Granite does not have a pool.
Does 103 E Granite have accessible units?
No, 103 E Granite does not have accessible units.
Does 103 E Granite have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 E Granite has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 E Granite have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 E Granite does not have units with air conditioning.
