Home
/
Live Oak, TX
/
206 Lost Forest Street
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:14 PM

206 Lost Forest Street

206 Lost Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 Lost Forest Drive, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in highly sought after Live Oak Village. This home has a large backyard enjoy covered patio to entertain on. Even though you might not want to leave the backyard the inside offers plenty of upgrades that feature renovated kitchen w/ granite & new appliances, new tile and laminate flooring throughout remaining of house, new fixtures and hardware along w/ fresh paint. This one won’t last long so schedule a showing today.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Lost Forest Street have any available units?
206 Lost Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 206 Lost Forest Street have?
Some of 206 Lost Forest Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Lost Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 Lost Forest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Lost Forest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Lost Forest Street is pet friendly.
Does 206 Lost Forest Street offer parking?
No, 206 Lost Forest Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 Lost Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Lost Forest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Lost Forest Street have a pool?
No, 206 Lost Forest Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 Lost Forest Street have accessible units?
No, 206 Lost Forest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Lost Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Lost Forest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Lost Forest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Lost Forest Street does not have units with air conditioning.

