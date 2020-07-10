206 Lost Forest Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in highly sought after Live Oak Village. This home has a large backyard enjoy covered patio to entertain on. Even though you might not want to leave the backyard the inside offers plenty of upgrades that feature renovated kitchen w/ granite & new appliances, new tile and laminate flooring throughout remaining of house, new fixtures and hardware along w/ fresh paint. This one won’t last long so schedule a showing today.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.