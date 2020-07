Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

LAKE LEWISVILLE VIEW!! Cute home located just across the street from the lake with great view & fishing and wooded walking path clear to the Little Elm city park which has swimming area, playgrounds, and arena for entertainment. Updated home on 2 lots for lots for large yard. Lots of windows and natural light. Good size kitchen that overlooks family room.