648 Mustang Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful home with lots of space, big lot! This fantastic 1 story 4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage sits on a rare big lot, immaculately cared for, built for casually living and easy entertaining. Swing Set & Kitchen island remain with property. With many rooms and a comfortable floor plan, this single family home will be the highlight of any first time or repeat home buyer! Just minutes away from retail shopping, the Rec Center, Hydrous Wake Park, Little Em Park Beach, 3 minutes away from Lewisville lake and to the future site of the Lakefront District. Come see this beautiful home today!