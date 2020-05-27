All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 640 Alcove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
640 Alcove Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 3:58 AM

640 Alcove Drive

640 Alcove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

640 Alcove Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy one story 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with plenty of living space. Convenience to Tollway, I-35. Close to school and Lake. Upgraded travertine tile throughout living area, dining area, bathrooms, kitchen & traffic areas. Newly laminate wood floors in all 3 bedrooms. Open living to kitchen concept with granite counter tops in kitchen. Freshly painted cabinets. Freshly painted interior walls. New LED light fixtures and fans throughout. Gas Fireplace double sided for viewing from both living areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Alcove Drive have any available units?
640 Alcove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 640 Alcove Drive have?
Some of 640 Alcove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Alcove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
640 Alcove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Alcove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 640 Alcove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 640 Alcove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 640 Alcove Drive offers parking.
Does 640 Alcove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Alcove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Alcove Drive have a pool?
No, 640 Alcove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 640 Alcove Drive have accessible units?
No, 640 Alcove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Alcove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Alcove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Alcove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Alcove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District