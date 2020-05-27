640 Alcove Drive

Amenities
Cozy one story 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with plenty of living space. Convenience to Tollway, I-35. Close to school and Lake. Upgraded travertine tile throughout living area, dining area, bathrooms, kitchen & traffic areas. Newly laminate wood floors in all 3 bedrooms. Open living to kitchen concept with granite counter tops in kitchen. Freshly painted cabinets. Freshly painted interior walls. New LED light fixtures and fans throughout. Gas Fireplace double sided for viewing from both living areas.