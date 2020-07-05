All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 516 Fossil Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
516 Fossil Creek Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

516 Fossil Creek Drive

516 Fossil Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

516 Fossil Creek Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful, functional, open floor plan home situated in a highly desired subdivision on Paloma Creek South. This almost brand new home, offers spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, optional living space or the Flex room is large enough to be used as an office or a fourth bedroom. Open concept kitchen features granite countertops with an island, Stainless steel appliances through-out, more then enough storage and cabinets, perfect setup for entertaining your guests.Home is very Close to schools and amenities like restaurants, shopping, Parks, clubhouse, playground & community pool.Hurry and Come have a look, before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Fossil Creek Drive have any available units?
516 Fossil Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 516 Fossil Creek Drive have?
Some of 516 Fossil Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Fossil Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
516 Fossil Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Fossil Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 516 Fossil Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 516 Fossil Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 516 Fossil Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 516 Fossil Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Fossil Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Fossil Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 516 Fossil Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 516 Fossil Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 516 Fossil Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Fossil Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Fossil Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Fossil Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Fossil Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District