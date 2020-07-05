516 Fossil Creek Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, functional, open floor plan home situated in a highly desired subdivision on Paloma Creek South. This almost brand new home, offers spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, optional living space or the Flex room is large enough to be used as an office or a fourth bedroom. Open concept kitchen features granite countertops with an island, Stainless steel appliances through-out, more then enough storage and cabinets, perfect setup for entertaining your guests.Home is very Close to schools and amenities like restaurants, shopping, Parks, clubhouse, playground & community pool.Hurry and Come have a look, before its gone!