Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and rare four bedroom, three full bath one story home. Recently built, high ceiling, ceramic tiles and a very welcoming open kitchen. Amazing sized master with two walk-in closets. Every bathroom has a towel closet and you'll love the huge walk-in pantry. Covered and extended backyard patio. HOA takes care of the front yard and the security camera. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. It definitely has a wow factor when you walk in.