4414 W Dickson Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful one story 3 bedroom with many upgrades on over 5 acres. This heavily treed oasis is private and close to lake, schools and shopping. Bring your farm animals because they are welcome here to roam the land. The spacious floorplan offers granite and travertine with engineered hardwoods. Stainless steel appliances and huge front porch will make your life easier and will add to your quality of life. Time to relax on the large patio at the end of the day or morning coffee. Don't let this peaceful country setting pass you by. New Little Elm Middle school being built across the street.