432 Keel Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Two year old 3 bedroom 2 bath house like new on corner lot. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and granite counter tops. Small office area off kitchen.

Water filter system in garage to be maintained by tenant if used. Nice laundry room with Mud room off hall to garage. Master bath has separate shower with Jacuzzi tub. Master bedroom has two walk in closets. Nice closet space in other two bedrooms. Separate media room and living area are pre wired for speakers. Garage floor has epoxy coating. Covered patio with nice fenced in back yard.