Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
432 Keel Ln
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:21 PM

432 Keel Ln

432 Keel Ln · No Longer Available
Location

432 Keel Ln, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Two year old 3 bedroom 2 bath house like new on corner lot. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and granite counter tops. Small office area off kitchen.
Water filter system in garage to be maintained by tenant if used. Nice laundry room with Mud room off hall to garage. Master bath has separate shower with Jacuzzi tub. Master bedroom has two walk in closets. Nice closet space in other two bedrooms. Separate media room and living area are pre wired for speakers. Garage floor has epoxy coating. Covered patio with nice fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Keel Ln have any available units?
432 Keel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 432 Keel Ln have?
Some of 432 Keel Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Keel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
432 Keel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Keel Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 Keel Ln is pet friendly.
Does 432 Keel Ln offer parking?
Yes, 432 Keel Ln offers parking.
Does 432 Keel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Keel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Keel Ln have a pool?
No, 432 Keel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 432 Keel Ln have accessible units?
No, 432 Keel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Keel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Keel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Keel Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Keel Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

