Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

421 Windward Drive

421 Windward Dr · No Longer Available
Location

421 Windward Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Almost NEW two story home with exemplary Frisco Schools +Nice open floor plan with 4 bedroom (2 DOWN and 2 UP), study, formal dining, game and media room in a highly desirable neighborhood +Pristine kitchen Gas cooktop, island and tons of quartz countertop, plenty of cabinet space + Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower + Covered patio a decent sized backyard +Home includes with Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and year around pest control +Come see this spacious home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Windward Drive have any available units?
421 Windward Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 421 Windward Drive have?
Some of 421 Windward Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Windward Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Windward Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Windward Drive pet-friendly?
No, 421 Windward Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 421 Windward Drive offer parking?
Yes, 421 Windward Drive offers parking.
Does 421 Windward Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Windward Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Windward Drive have a pool?
No, 421 Windward Drive does not have a pool.
Does 421 Windward Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Windward Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Windward Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Windward Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Windward Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Windward Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

