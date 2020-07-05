421 Windward Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

Almost NEW two story home with exemplary Frisco Schools +Nice open floor plan with 4 bedroom (2 DOWN and 2 UP), study, formal dining, game and media room in a highly desirable neighborhood +Pristine kitchen Gas cooktop, island and tons of quartz countertop, plenty of cabinet space + Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower + Covered patio a decent sized backyard +Home includes with Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and year around pest control +Come see this spacious home today!