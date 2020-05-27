412 Port O Conner Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly renovated and beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property with high end finishes. Home features fresh paint, new carpets, and lots of custom features. Kitchen features stainless appliances, a custom marble island, lots of counter+storage space and a spacious attached dining area with a beautiful light fixture. Master retreat features lots of natural light, a spacious closet, and an bathroom with a separate tub+shower. Fenced backyard features a storage shed and is great for entertaining. Bring your picky clients, this one is done up to the 10's.