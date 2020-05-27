All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 412 Port O Conner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
412 Port O Conner Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 2:54 AM

412 Port O Conner Drive

412 Port O'conner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

412 Port O'conner Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly renovated and beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property with high end finishes. Home features fresh paint, new carpets, and lots of custom features. Kitchen features stainless appliances, a custom marble island, lots of counter+storage space and a spacious attached dining area with a beautiful light fixture. Master retreat features lots of natural light, a spacious closet, and an bathroom with a separate tub+shower. Fenced backyard features a storage shed and is great for entertaining. Bring your picky clients, this one is done up to the 10's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Port O Conner Drive have any available units?
412 Port O Conner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 412 Port O Conner Drive have?
Some of 412 Port O Conner Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Port O Conner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Port O Conner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Port O Conner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 412 Port O Conner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 412 Port O Conner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 412 Port O Conner Drive offers parking.
Does 412 Port O Conner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Port O Conner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Port O Conner Drive have a pool?
No, 412 Port O Conner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 Port O Conner Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Port O Conner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Port O Conner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Port O Conner Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Port O Conner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Port O Conner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District