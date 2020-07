Amenities

Great Duplex for apartment price. Approx.1800 sq.ft with 3 bed room upstairs. Unit features tile floors, appliances included with tons of cabinet space! Open floor plan between kitchen and living room. This unity is move in ready. One car garage. Laundry room upstairs. Bad credit will be considered if the client has good income and some bank balance. ONLY UNIT A IS AVAILABLE!