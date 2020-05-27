3446 Palm Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage media room

PRICE REDUCE!! Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3.5 baths + fully equipped Media, at beautiful Sunset Point, zoned to Frisco ISD. Living area, master suite, formal dining and office located downstairs. A spacious game room, media room, 3 good size bedrooms (1 with private bath) and 2 full baths are upstairs. The lease includes SS refrigerator, washer and dryer (Whirlpool, 2016), and complete media room equipment (100-inch screen with Epson home cinema projector, Onkyo receiver, 5.1 channel surround system & Philips Blueray DVD player, 2016). The back yard has a covered patio and is ideal for entertaining friends and family. Tenants can use the 3 community pools, park & playgrounds. Walking distance to Elementary.