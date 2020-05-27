All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 3446 Palm Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
3446 Palm Lake Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:10 AM

3446 Palm Lake Drive

3446 Palm Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3446 Palm Lake Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
PRICE REDUCE!! Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3.5 baths + fully equipped Media, at beautiful Sunset Point, zoned to Frisco ISD. Living area, master suite, formal dining and office located downstairs. A spacious game room, media room, 3 good size bedrooms (1 with private bath) and 2 full baths are upstairs. The lease includes SS refrigerator, washer and dryer (Whirlpool, 2016), and complete media room equipment (100-inch screen with Epson home cinema projector, Onkyo receiver, 5.1 channel surround system & Philips Blueray DVD player, 2016). The back yard has a covered patio and is ideal for entertaining friends and family. Tenants can use the 3 community pools, park & playgrounds. Walking distance to Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 Palm Lake Drive have any available units?
3446 Palm Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3446 Palm Lake Drive have?
Some of 3446 Palm Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 Palm Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Palm Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Palm Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3446 Palm Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3446 Palm Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3446 Palm Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 3446 Palm Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3446 Palm Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Palm Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3446 Palm Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 3446 Palm Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3446 Palm Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 Palm Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3446 Palm Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3446 Palm Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3446 Palm Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District