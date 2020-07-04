3437 Daylight Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

GORGEOUS ONE STORY HOME WITH EXEMPLARY FRISCO ISD! Open floor plan home with 3 BR, 2 BA, a study and vaulted ceiling upgraded with HW flooring updated bathrooms, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and fireplace + Cook up something delicious in the modern kitchen with granite ctop, SS appliances, plenty of cabinets and large breakfast bar+Make great use of the study offering French doors+ Escape to the luxurious master suite with bay windows, jetted tub, separate sink vanities, standing shower cubicle and a big WIC+Relax on the large covered patio+Access the community pool, playground, FM 423, HWY 380 and HYW 121