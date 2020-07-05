All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 3425 Canyon Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
3425 Canyon Lake Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:13 AM

3425 Canyon Lake Drive

3425 Canyon Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3425 Canyon Lake Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous Energy Star Certified single story home built in 2014 located in Prestige Frisco ISD. Open floor plan features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths plus a Study. Enjoy upgrades such as hard wood floors throughout main living areas, large bay windows in master suite, ceiling fans in each room, gas log fireplace and a covered back patio. Gourmet kitchen features large island with granite countertops, 42 inch Espresso cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a gas cooktop. Community amenities include four swimming pools, splash pad, playgrounds and a roller hockey rink. Walking distance to elementary school and close to shopping, walking paths and a lake nearby. Pet is case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Canyon Lake Drive have any available units?
3425 Canyon Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3425 Canyon Lake Drive have?
Some of 3425 Canyon Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Canyon Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Canyon Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Canyon Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 Canyon Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3425 Canyon Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Canyon Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 3425 Canyon Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Canyon Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Canyon Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3425 Canyon Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 3425 Canyon Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3425 Canyon Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Canyon Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 Canyon Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Canyon Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Canyon Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District