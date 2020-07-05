3425 Canyon Lake Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous Energy Star Certified single story home built in 2014 located in Prestige Frisco ISD. Open floor plan features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths plus a Study. Enjoy upgrades such as hard wood floors throughout main living areas, large bay windows in master suite, ceiling fans in each room, gas log fireplace and a covered back patio. Gourmet kitchen features large island with granite countertops, 42 inch Espresso cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a gas cooktop. Community amenities include four swimming pools, splash pad, playgrounds and a roller hockey rink. Walking distance to elementary school and close to shopping, walking paths and a lake nearby. Pet is case by case