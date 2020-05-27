All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:20 AM

3312 Canyon Lake Drive

3312 Canyon Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Canyon Lake Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, like-new, 4 bedrooms with an office, media and a game room! Located at Sunset Point, walking distance (< 300 yards) from Community Pool, Children's Park, and Robertson Elementary School zoned to sought after Frisco ISD. The kitchen has abundance of cabinets and granite counter space, and opens to the spacious living area. Downstairs are the gorgeous master suite with especially large closet, formal dining room and an office. Upstairs you will find 3 BRs, 2 f baths, large media & game room. The house has an open floor plan. It is clean and well lighted! Beautiful flower beds in the front yard and beds to grow your own vegetables in the back! Refrigerator & BBQ Grill are included! Great neighborhood!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Canyon Lake Drive have any available units?
3312 Canyon Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3312 Canyon Lake Drive have?
Some of 3312 Canyon Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Canyon Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Canyon Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Canyon Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Canyon Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3312 Canyon Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Canyon Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 3312 Canyon Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Canyon Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Canyon Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3312 Canyon Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 3312 Canyon Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3312 Canyon Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Canyon Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 Canyon Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 Canyon Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 Canyon Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

