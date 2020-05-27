3312 Canyon Lake Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, like-new, 4 bedrooms with an office, media and a game room! Located at Sunset Point, walking distance (< 300 yards) from Community Pool, Children's Park, and Robertson Elementary School zoned to sought after Frisco ISD. The kitchen has abundance of cabinets and granite counter space, and opens to the spacious living area. Downstairs are the gorgeous master suite with especially large closet, formal dining room and an office. Upstairs you will find 3 BRs, 2 f baths, large media & game room. The house has an open floor plan. It is clean and well lighted! Beautiful flower beds in the front yard and beds to grow your own vegetables in the back! Refrigerator & BBQ Grill are included! Great neighborhood!!