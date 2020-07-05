All apartments in Little Elm
3149 Nighthawk Lane
3149 Nighthawk Lane

3149 Nighthawk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3149 Nighthawk Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful, super clean and well-maintained home is located in top rated Frisco ISD. The Open floor plan encompasses 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with plenty of family space. Master Bedroom is facing backyard and it enjoys dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub with a nice walking closet. Cornered backyard with the deck provides extra large space for friends & family. Extra parking with 3 car garage for your valuable cars. The added finishes, window seat and wood floors will wow you! Excellent location steps away from Parks, elementary school, shopping & dining. The home is priced at the best value in the neighborhood. (Pet is case by case )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3149 Nighthawk Lane have any available units?
3149 Nighthawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3149 Nighthawk Lane have?
Some of 3149 Nighthawk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3149 Nighthawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3149 Nighthawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 Nighthawk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3149 Nighthawk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3149 Nighthawk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3149 Nighthawk Lane offers parking.
Does 3149 Nighthawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3149 Nighthawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 Nighthawk Lane have a pool?
No, 3149 Nighthawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3149 Nighthawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 3149 Nighthawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 Nighthawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3149 Nighthawk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3149 Nighthawk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3149 Nighthawk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

