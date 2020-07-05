3149 Nighthawk Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

This beautiful, super clean and well-maintained home is located in top rated Frisco ISD. The Open floor plan encompasses 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with plenty of family space. Master Bedroom is facing backyard and it enjoys dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub with a nice walking closet. Cornered backyard with the deck provides extra large space for friends & family. Extra parking with 3 car garage for your valuable cars. The added finishes, window seat and wood floors will wow you! Excellent location steps away from Parks, elementary school, shopping & dining. The home is priced at the best value in the neighborhood. (Pet is case by case )