3048 Bigleaf Drive

STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED WITH THIS RENTAL! Come check out this meticulously maintained home located in the prestigious Frisco ISD. This gem is a 3 Bed, 2 Bath with Study, Formal Dining & Breakfast Area. This open flowing floor plan has no wasted space and utilizes all of the 2095 square feet. Updated white kitchen with modern granite & gray glass subway tile is everything you could want and more in a rental. Family room offers wood burning fireplace, TV mount above fireplace, laminate wood floors and wall of windows over looking backyard. Large master bedroom with laminate wood floors, bath with separate sink vanities, separate shower, garden tub & oversized walk in closet. No Pets.