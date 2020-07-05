All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
3048 Bigleaf Drive
3048 Bigleaf Drive

3048 Bigleaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3048 Bigleaf Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED WITH THIS RENTAL! Come check out this meticulously maintained home located in the prestigious Frisco ISD. This gem is a 3 Bed, 2 Bath with Study, Formal Dining & Breakfast Area. This open flowing floor plan has no wasted space and utilizes all of the 2095 square feet. Updated white kitchen with modern granite & gray glass subway tile is everything you could want and more in a rental. Family room offers wood burning fireplace, TV mount above fireplace, laminate wood floors and wall of windows over looking backyard. Large master bedroom with laminate wood floors, bath with separate sink vanities, separate shower, garden tub & oversized walk in closet. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 Bigleaf Drive have any available units?
3048 Bigleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3048 Bigleaf Drive have?
Some of 3048 Bigleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 Bigleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Bigleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Bigleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Bigleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3048 Bigleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 3048 Bigleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3048 Bigleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Bigleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Bigleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 3048 Bigleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Bigleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 3048 Bigleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Bigleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 Bigleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3048 Bigleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3048 Bigleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

