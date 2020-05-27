3025 AURORA MIST Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Beautiful home that features 2 bedrooms plus office with brand new French doors DOWNSTAIRS. 2 more bedrooms can be found upstairs, along with a game room. Living room opens to large kitchen which has tons of real wood cabinets for plenty of storage. Kitchen boasts Gas stove, Built-in desk and Stainless steel appliances. No carpet downstairs. Downstairs full bath is handicap accessible. Large PRIVATE backyard with beautiful view of vacant land that is owned by Army Corp of Engineers, so no neighbors back there. Covered patio. Close proximity to the elementary school. Quiet street.