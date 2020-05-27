All apartments in Little Elm
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
3025 AURORA MIST Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3025 AURORA MIST Drive

3025 Aurora Mist Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Aurora Mist Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home that features 2 bedrooms plus office with brand new French doors DOWNSTAIRS. 2 more bedrooms can be found upstairs, along with a game room. Living room opens to large kitchen which has tons of real wood cabinets for plenty of storage. Kitchen boasts Gas stove, Built-in desk and Stainless steel appliances. No carpet downstairs. Downstairs full bath is handicap accessible. Large PRIVATE backyard with beautiful view of vacant land that is owned by Army Corp of Engineers, so no neighbors back there. Covered patio. Close proximity to the elementary school. Quiet street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 AURORA MIST Drive have any available units?
3025 AURORA MIST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3025 AURORA MIST Drive have?
Some of 3025 AURORA MIST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 AURORA MIST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3025 AURORA MIST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 AURORA MIST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3025 AURORA MIST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3025 AURORA MIST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3025 AURORA MIST Drive offers parking.
Does 3025 AURORA MIST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 AURORA MIST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 AURORA MIST Drive have a pool?
No, 3025 AURORA MIST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3025 AURORA MIST Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3025 AURORA MIST Drive has accessible units.
Does 3025 AURORA MIST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 AURORA MIST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 AURORA MIST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 AURORA MIST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

