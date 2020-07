Amenities

You will love this terrific home in Frisco ISD! Light & open. Nice laminate floors with the look of scraped wood in living, dining and family. Large kitchen has granite & island. Several updated light fixtures. Recent roof & fence. Ceramic tile & Frieze carpet. Kitchen opens to big family room with cathedral ceiling & fireplace. Large master has bay window. Breakfast & additional bedrooms have window seats. Great home in a great location!