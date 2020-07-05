All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated December 5 2019 at 1:30 AM

2864 Cascade Cove Drive

2864 Cascade Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2864 Cascade Cove Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous 4 bedroom with formal living and dining in sought after Sunset Pointe in Frisco ISD. Spacious kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast bar and eat in breakfast room overlooks family room with gas log fireplace. Private master with double sink vanity, separate shower, tub and walk in closet. Split bedrooms. Large backyard with open patio and wood fence. 2019 updates include fresh paint and carpet. Community features parks and swimming pool. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping,380 and Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2864 Cascade Cove Drive have any available units?
2864 Cascade Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2864 Cascade Cove Drive have?
Some of 2864 Cascade Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2864 Cascade Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2864 Cascade Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2864 Cascade Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2864 Cascade Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2864 Cascade Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 2864 Cascade Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2864 Cascade Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2864 Cascade Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2864 Cascade Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2864 Cascade Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 2864 Cascade Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2864 Cascade Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2864 Cascade Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2864 Cascade Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2864 Cascade Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2864 Cascade Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

