2864 Cascade Cove Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Fabulous 4 bedroom with formal living and dining in sought after Sunset Pointe in Frisco ISD. Spacious kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast bar and eat in breakfast room overlooks family room with gas log fireplace. Private master with double sink vanity, separate shower, tub and walk in closet. Split bedrooms. Large backyard with open patio and wood fence. 2019 updates include fresh paint and carpet. Community features parks and swimming pool. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping,380 and Tollway.