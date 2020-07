Amenities

RECENTLY UPDATED home in FRISCO ISD is ready for a new family to start making memories today!!! This home has 11' ceilings throughout and boasts an open concept floor plan with formal dining, formal living, and a large family room. With all new luxury vinyl wood planks, you will never have to replace carpet again. Take a look at this dream kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters, and a statement backsplash. NEW lighting, faucets, toilets, baseboards, new roof, and so much more.