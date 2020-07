Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Looking to live in a great community with Exemplary Frisco ISD...This beautiful home is in great condition with a refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Fantastic location close to major highways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light, gas logs fireplace, large backyard for pets or to play, full size utility room, bay window in master. Neighborhood amenities include community pool, jogging bike paths, and playground.