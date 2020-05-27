2809 Dawn Spring Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Charming single story brick located in the master planned community of Sunset Pointe. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a great open floor plan for entertaining. The living area is highlighted by vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and is open to the kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen has plenty of prep space for preparing meals and an ample amount of cabinets. The spacious master retreat offers an en suite bath with updated vanity, dual sinks, seamless shower and relaxing garden tub. Entertain outdoors in the grassy greenspace with no backyard neighbors. This community offers 5 pools and several parks. Fridge included with washer and dryer for additional monthly fee.