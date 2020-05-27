All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2809 Dawn Spring Drive

2809 Dawn Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Dawn Spring Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming single story brick located in the master planned community of Sunset Pointe. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a great open floor plan for entertaining. The living area is highlighted by vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and is open to the kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen has plenty of prep space for preparing meals and an ample amount of cabinets. The spacious master retreat offers an en suite bath with updated vanity, dual sinks, seamless shower and relaxing garden tub. Entertain outdoors in the grassy greenspace with no backyard neighbors. This community offers 5 pools and several parks. Fridge included with washer and dryer for additional monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Dawn Spring Drive have any available units?
2809 Dawn Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2809 Dawn Spring Drive have?
Some of 2809 Dawn Spring Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Dawn Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Dawn Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Dawn Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Dawn Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2809 Dawn Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Dawn Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 2809 Dawn Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 Dawn Spring Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Dawn Spring Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2809 Dawn Spring Drive has a pool.
Does 2809 Dawn Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 2809 Dawn Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Dawn Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 Dawn Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 Dawn Spring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 Dawn Spring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

