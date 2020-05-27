2808 Evening Mist Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful and well maintained one story house with open floor plan in highly sought after Frisco ISD. It features stacked formals, study with beautiful doors, family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious family room with fireplace is open to breakfast area and nice kitchen with built-in-microwave oven and breakfast bar. Tile floors are in entry, kitchen, breakfast and wet areas. Master suite is split from the 2 other bedrooms. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and walk-in-closet. Sink in laundry room and work bench in garage. Gutters and sprinkler system. Community swimming pool, playground, pond and more. Conveniently located; close to 423, 380 and shopping.