Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:05 AM

2808 Evening Mist Drive

2808 Evening Mist Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Evening Mist Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful and well maintained one story house with open floor plan in highly sought after Frisco ISD. It features stacked formals, study with beautiful doors, family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious family room with fireplace is open to breakfast area and nice kitchen with built-in-microwave oven and breakfast bar. Tile floors are in entry, kitchen, breakfast and wet areas. Master suite is split from the 2 other bedrooms. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and walk-in-closet. Sink in laundry room and work bench in garage. Gutters and sprinkler system. Community swimming pool, playground, pond and more. Conveniently located; close to 423, 380 and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Evening Mist Drive have any available units?
2808 Evening Mist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2808 Evening Mist Drive have?
Some of 2808 Evening Mist Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Evening Mist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Evening Mist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Evening Mist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2808 Evening Mist Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2808 Evening Mist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Evening Mist Drive offers parking.
Does 2808 Evening Mist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Evening Mist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Evening Mist Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2808 Evening Mist Drive has a pool.
Does 2808 Evening Mist Drive have accessible units?
No, 2808 Evening Mist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Evening Mist Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 Evening Mist Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 Evening Mist Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 Evening Mist Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

