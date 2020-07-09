All apartments in Little Elm
2800 Cascade Cove Drive
2800 Cascade Cove Drive

2800 Cascade Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Cascade Cove Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
lobby
Updated corner lot FRISCO ISD w wood floors throughout, granite ctops, 42 inch cabinets. Kitchen open to breakfast and living rooms. Beautiful entry looking into formal dining and living. Split floor plan w secondary bedrooms apart from Master Bed. Master bath features separate tub and shower, dual vanities. Tall ceilings, covered porch and large covered patio which looks out over the backyard which is full of peach, fig, apricot, and plum trees. No pets, no smoking home. HOA dues included in rent and allow access to community pool, ponds, hiking & bike trails, playgrounds, etc. Walk to WalMart, Loews, Starbucks, McDonalds, Sushi, Hobby Lobby and so much more shopping and dining. Fridge, W&D Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

