2800 Cascade Cove Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage lobby

Updated corner lot FRISCO ISD w wood floors throughout, granite ctops, 42 inch cabinets. Kitchen open to breakfast and living rooms. Beautiful entry looking into formal dining and living. Split floor plan w secondary bedrooms apart from Master Bed. Master bath features separate tub and shower, dual vanities. Tall ceilings, covered porch and large covered patio which looks out over the backyard which is full of peach, fig, apricot, and plum trees. No pets, no smoking home. HOA dues included in rent and allow access to community pool, ponds, hiking & bike trails, playgrounds, etc. Walk to WalMart, Loews, Starbucks, McDonalds, Sushi, Hobby Lobby and so much more shopping and dining. Fridge, W&D Included.