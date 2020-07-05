2780 Appaloosa Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table garage internet access

Beautiful Lake Lewisville view and access at the back of this property. Quiet community with pool and more. Boat ramp and other lake activities available nearby. Home is an opportunity for your family to enjoy a huge backyard with a Deck and Pergola. Game room upstairs as well as a formal area that has been used for pool table, makes this home ready for an active family lifestyle. Private desk area also nice for homework or your daily internet activities. Make 2780 Appaloosa your new address!