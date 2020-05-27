2748 Sunbeam Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool garage media room

ONE OF A KIND IN FRISCO ISD! Greenbelt with fishing canal out your backdoor AND a great size yard! In-law suite or private media room on 2nd floor! So many upgrades and custom built-ins! Walk in closets and storage galore throughout the home. Open concept with kitchen to family room with awesome custom built in cabinets and fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in front living room and dining room. New Hardwood floors through-out! 1st-floor flex-room for study, exercise or bedroom. Newer fence, dishwasher, and hot water heater. Refrigerator included! Garage is fully heated with gas heater and individual thermostat. 4 Community pools, playgrounds and parks! This is a fantastic home! SEE IT FAST, IT WON'T LAST!